Emmy Winners for Business and Financial Reporting Announced

CBS, CNN, NBC and PBS divided up the spoils at the Emmys for business and financial reporting handed out by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Thursday.



CBS, CNN and NBC each received two awards and PBS received one. CBS recipients were 60 Minutes for "Oil Sands" and CBS News Sunday Morning for "Relics of Rock."



Anderson Cooper 360 won for "Black Market Infertility," and CNN Presents for "How to Rob a Bank."



NBC winners were Dateline's "Bitter Pills" and NBC Nightly News' "Congress's Private Air Force" and "Congress a la Carte."



PBS' Frontline won for its piece, "Can You Afford to Retire?"

