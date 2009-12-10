Emmy-Winner Hoppe Tapped For Discovery's ‘Curiosity'

Emmy Award-winning producer Beth Hoppe has been named executive producer of Discovery's five-year, 60-episode series Curiosity: The Questions of Life. Hoppe will oversee production of the ambitious project for Discovery's internal production unit, Discovery Studios.

Hoppe most recently served as president and CEO of New York-based Optomen Productions, which produced shows for cable networks including Discovery Channel, History Channel, Animal Planet, Lifetime and Food Network.

"For Curiosity to be the definitive television experience for the knowledge seeker, it must have a world-class storyteller with a deep, multidisciplinary background lead it," said Discovery Communications founder and chairman John Hendricks. "Beth has the ideal skill set and artistic vision needed to capture Discovery's mission of ‘satisfying curiosity.'"

Curiosity will air as twelve hour-long episodes per year, each addressing a different underlying mystery of our time. The first season will premiere in February 2011 on Sundays at 8 p.m.

Before her time at Optomen, Hoppe worked in public television, as director of science programs for Thirteen/WNET New York. Two of her series, DNA and The Secret Life of the Brain won Emmy Awards for Outstanding Science Program. Prior to WNET, Hoppe worked as a series producer for WGBH's PBS series Nova.