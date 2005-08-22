Emmy Tries Easy on the Eyes

Perhaps hoping a little eye candy will help the Emmy Awards’ sluggish ratings, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced The O.C.’s Mischa Barton and Lost’s Matthew Fox as part of the second batch of presenters for this year’s show.

Joining the duo will be Will & Grace’s Debra Messing, CSI’s William Petersen and director Quentin Tarantino, who was nominated for directing an episode of CSI.

The previously-announced first group of presenters included Halle Berry, Jon Cryer, Mariska Hargitay, Charlie Sheen, Jon Stewart and Kiefer Sutherland.

CBS will carry this year’s show, which will be produced by Grammy veteran Ken Erlich, on Sept. 18th.