Emmy Queens For a Day

They may have nothing else, but a mother and daughter who "lost everything" in Hurricane Katrina at least have VIP tickets to the Emmy Awards Sunday night (Sept.18), plus all the trappings.

Syndicated magazine Inside Edition has arranged for Veronica Brown and daughter, Sachell Brown, to get star treatment at the CBS awards ceremony Sunday night. They are part of a group of 300 evacuees being housed in L.A.

The two will be featured on broadcasts Thursday, Sept. 15, and Monday, Sept. 19.

They will be decked out in borrowed designer clothes and a half-million in jewels, a makeup session, spa treatment and even $2,000 gift baskets just like the stars get.

