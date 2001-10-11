Emmy producer bows out
If CBS and the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences do try to broadcast the 53rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards this fall, they'll have to do it without executive producer Don Mischer.
On Thursday, Mischer notified both CBS and ATAS officials that he has to
begin work on the upcoming Salt Lake City Winter Olympic Games.
Mischer's Don Mischer Productions is producing the opening and closing
ceremonies of the Games for NBC.
Mischer was on board for both postponed Emmy attempts this year.
CBS and ATAS executives are still trying to plan a new date for the Emmys, and
neither would comment on who will now produce the event if it is rescheduled for a
third time.
