Emmy Presenters: The Continuing Saga

My Name is Earl’s Jason Lee and The Closer’s Kyra Sedgwick highlight the latest group of Emmy presenters announced today by CBS and the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.



The Academy has been presenting new presenters in batches over the past several weeks.

Joining the duo as presenters in this latest batch will be James Spader (Boston Legal), Patrick Dempsey (Grey’s Anatomy), Rachel Bilson (The O.C.), and Craig Ferguson (The Late Late Show).

CBS is airing this year’s event, hosted by Grammy veteran Ken Erlich, on Sept 18.