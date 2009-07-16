Emmy Nominations Reactions

"I think there are many parts that make it so appealing. It is such a

human story, and these women are so interesting and there is something

so touching about their relationship. It is combination of many things

but comes off as such a universal story and really was an actor's dream

to play this part."

-- Jessica Lange, lead actress in a miniseries or movie, "Grey Gardens"

"It is a very happy household with Kevin being nominated too. The funny

thing is I forgot about the nominations and slept through it, but I

think Kevin woke up a little early for them and it's a real vote of

confidence as I drive to work this morning. It's going to be really

nice to go together this year and be able to support him as he has

supported me there the last four years."

-- Kyra Sedgwick, lead actress in a drama, "The Closer"

"I never let them tell me when (the nomination announcement) is, so I

don't stress out. So I was in bed this morning with my son talking

about the Loch Ness Monster, and my phone suddenly lit up and it was

Christina Applegate calling to congratulate me. It was so nice to get

that call from her, and it was also so great that she got nominated

too."

-- Mary-Louise Parker, lead actress in a comedy, "Weeds"

Click here for even more reactions at Variety.com