Emmy Nominations Reactions
"I think there are many parts that make it so appealing. It is such a
human story, and these women are so interesting and there is something
so touching about their relationship. It is combination of many things
but comes off as such a universal story and really was an actor's dream
to play this part."
-- Jessica Lange, lead actress in a miniseries or movie, "Grey Gardens"
"It is a very happy household with Kevin being nominated too. The funny
thing is I forgot about the nominations and slept through it, but I
think Kevin woke up a little early for them and it's a real vote of
confidence as I drive to work this morning. It's going to be really
nice to go together this year and be able to support him as he has
supported me there the last four years."
-- Kyra Sedgwick, lead actress in a drama, "The Closer"
"I never let them tell me when (the nomination announcement) is, so I
don't stress out. So I was in bed this morning with my son talking
about the Loch Ness Monster, and my phone suddenly lit up and it was
Christina Applegate calling to congratulate me. It was so nice to get
that call from her, and it was also so great that she got nominated
too."
-- Mary-Louise Parker, lead actress in a comedy, "Weeds"
