Emmy Nominations Announced





Normal.dotm

0

0

1

290

1657

None

13

3

2034

12.0













0

false





18 pt

18 pt

0

0



false

false

false























As has usually been the case the last few years, cable

programs dominated the list of nominees for the 61st

Primetime Emmy Awards, announced Thursday in Los Angeles.

HBO led the way with 99 nominations, followed by the

broadcasters, with 67 for NBC, 55 for ABC, 49 for CBS and 42 for Fox.

30 Rock set an Emmy comedy record with 22 nominations, while

AMC’s Mad Men led the dramas with 19 nods.

Still, despite the familiar networks and shows, the addition

of an extra nominee in each of the major categories--and the fact that the

nominees were based entirely on the public vote--led to a few surprises. At the

top of the list is Family Guy, which chose not to enter the “Oustanding

Animated Program” category to make a run at the broader “Outstanding Comedy

Series” category. The bet paid off, as Family Guy got the nod. Weeds also made

the cut, the first time a Showtime series has been nominated in the best comedy

category.

Also making an unexpected appearance was comedian Sarah

Silverman, who received a “Best Actress in a Comedy Series” nod for her role

in Comedy Central’s The Sarah Silverman Program. Showtime, which was well

represented on the night, garnered two of the nominations in the category, with

Mary Louise Parker getting the nod for Weeds, and Toni Collette for the new

series United States of Tara.

Simon Baker snagged a “Best Actor in a Drama Series” Emmy

nom as the star of the CBS rookie drama The Mentalist.

In a new category, best Variety, Music or Comedy series, the

nominees were The Colbert Report, The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, Saturday

Night Live, Real Time with Bill Maher and The Late Show with David Letterman.

The nominees in the major categories are:

Outstanding Comedy Series:

30 Rock (NBC)

Family Guy (Fox)

Entourage (HBO)

Flight Of The Conchords (HBO)

Weeds (Showtime)

The Office (NBC)

Outstanding Drama Series

Mad Men (AMC)

Lost (ABC)

Breaking Bad (AMC)

Dexter (Showtime)

Big Love (HBO)

House (Fox)

Damages (FX)

The complete list of nominees is available here.