Emmy Gets Musical Makeover

Apparently unfazed by sub-par ratings for the recent MTV Video Music Awards, this year’s Emmy Awards will take on an increasingly musical tone, including a duet by Megan Mullally and Donald Trump on the Green Acres theme.

The Sept. 18 show will feature an in-show singing competition in which TV and music stars will perform classic TV theme songs. Calling it “Emmy Idol,” CBS will give viewers the chance to call and text-message in to select the best of the bunch.

The move to a more musical theme is not a big surprise given the hiring of veteran Grammy producer Ken Erlich to reinvigorate the awards show, which comes off its lowest-rated broadcast in 14 years.

Slated to “compete” are Veronica Mars’ Kristen Bell singing the theme song from Fame; CSI’s Gary Dourdan and singer Macy Gray singing the theme from The Jeffersons; Will & Grace’s Megan Mullally and The Apprentice’s Donald Trump doing the theme from Green Acres; and Boston Legal’s William Shatner and opera star Frederica von Stade singing the theme from Star Trek.

CBS also announced that the show will open with The Black Eyed Peas and Earth, Wind & Fire performing the latter’s September. The song will accompany TV clips from last season.