Emmy Gets A Latin Flavor

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) is kicking off its first ever Emmys En Español on June 3 in San Antonio.

Emmys En Español will recognize artists and executives making significant contributions to Spanish-language TV, according to Peter O. Price, president and CEO of NATAS. “We thought this was a great opportunity to give a blue-ribbon panel of people familiar with Spanish-language [television] a chance to find those extraordinary icons of the Spanish-language business,” he says.

Recipients of the awards, which will not be televised, are being selected by a committee that includes Raul Mateu, SVP of the William Morris Agency, and Gilbert Davila, VP of multicultural marketing at Walt Disney Co.