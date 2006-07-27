Emmy Envelope Openers, Take Two

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has named its second crop of Emmy presenters, led by a couple of leading Sopranos.

That would be Edie Falco and James Gandolfini. They will be joined by Dennis Hasbert (CBS's The Unit), Heidi Klum (Project Runway), Evangeline Lilly (Lost) and Keiffer Sutherland (24).

The Emmys will be handed out Aug. 27 and broadcast on NBC. Keeping it all in the Peacock family, the ceremony will be hosted by NBC's Conan O'Brien and produced by NBC Universal.

The latest crop join inaugural group Desperate Housewife Felicity Huffman, potential Seinfeld curse-breaker Julia Louis-Drefus (nominated for her new series, The New Adventures of Old Christine), House star Hugh Laurie, ex-Friend and one-time Emmy nominee Matthew Perry, and The Daily Show's Emmy winner, Jon Stewart.