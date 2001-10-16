Emmy Awards may try again Nov. 4

Although the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and CBS, which will broadcast the 53rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, declined comment Tuesday, sources said the awards are now headed for a third reschedule date of Sunday, Nov. 4.

A site has still not been selected, but a California Air Force base appears to be out of the running.

CBS and Academy executives are continuing to talk around the clock in an effort to reschedule the twice-postponed ceremony.

An announcement on where, when and what shape the Emmys will come in is expected to come down Wednesday.

Insiders said both sides have discussed possibly staging the show at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, the longtime former home of the Emmys and current home to the Academy's technical Emmy ceremony.

Other possible locations are said to include CBS, Warner Bros. and possibly a Los Angeles-area hotel.