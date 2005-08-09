Emmy Allows Live Speeches

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has changed its tune and will allow winning writers and directors to speak live at this year’s Prime time Emmy Awards.

The Academy had previously said that acceptance speeches for certain categories would be pre-taped and played as the winners took the stage.

“What we found was that some of the initial assumptions were not accurate in light of the way the show was being constructed,” the Academy said in a statement Tuesday. “In effect, the amount of time being saved was not as much as originally thought and the costs incurred would be in excess of original projections.”

After last season’s Emmy telecast on ABC produced the event’s lowest television ratings in 14 years, long-time Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich was brought in as executive producer for this year’s Sept.18 show on CBS.