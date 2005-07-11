Emmy Adds Another Music Maker

Like everyone else in Hollywood, the 57th annual prime time Emmy Awards will attempt to look younger when it airs from 8-11 (or so) p.m. Sept. 18 on CBS, hiring a music video director to make it happen.

Executive producer Ken Ehrlich, who just got his gig last week, has named Emmy-winning director Bruce Gowers, who came to the U.S. in the late 1970s after creating and directing Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and Rod Stewart’s “Tonight’s the Night,” and went on to direct numerous awards shows as well as American Idol. Gowers has also directed specials for artists such as Prince, Britney Spears, The Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney.

His directing credits include numerous awards shows, including The Billboard Music Awards, The American Music Awards, The MTV Music Awards and, on CBS, The People’s Choice Awards.

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has been pushing for a new, younger-skewing kind of telecast to stem ratings erosion for awards shows. There will be numerous changes, including having a faster-paced format and winners who talk about their experience rather than thanking their agents.

Ehrlich has also named Academy and Emmy Awards veteran Michael B. Seligman, whose 300 major event credits include 16 years as the Emmys supervising producer, as producer of teh broadcast along with Renato Basile. Danette Herman will return as coordinating producer and executive in charge of talent.

