Emmis rethinks company split

Not surprisingly, Emmis Communications won't hit up the media-unfriendly stock market for a TV tracking stock. With a registration statement already prepared, the Indianapolis-based Emmis said it "will reconsider the separation when equity-market conditions become more favorable."

Plans for the split of Emmis' TV and radio businesses were announced last May when the TV group was floundering and the radio business was booming (B & C, May 15).