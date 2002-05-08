Emmis to receive Hubbard award
Emmis Communications Corp. will receive the "Hubbard Award" from the National
Association of Broadcasters Educational Foundation next month, in honor
of its "extraordinary involvement in serving the community," the NAB said Wednesday.
In its community-service efforts, Emmis has addressed illiteracy, gang
violence, AIDS, job-training programs, hunger and homelessness.
"Emmis has always been committed to doing more than simply broadcasting or
publishing in the communities we serve. We want to make them better places,"
chairman and CEO Jeff Smulyan said. "It is gratifying to have that spirit
recognized by NABEF."
