Emmis to receive Hubbard award

Emmis Communications Corp. will receive the "Hubbard Award" from the National

Association of Broadcasters Educational Foundation next month, in honor

of its "extraordinary involvement in serving the community," the NAB said Wednesday.

In its community-service efforts, Emmis has addressed illiteracy, gang

violence, AIDS, job-training programs, hunger and homelessness.

"Emmis has always been committed to doing more than simply broadcasting or

publishing in the communities we serve. We want to make them better places,"

chairman and CEO Jeff Smulyan said. "It is gratifying to have that spirit

recognized by NABEF."