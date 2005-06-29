Emmis Re-Ups With Nielsen

Emmis has signed a four-year group deal with Nielsen for 12 of its owned stations--its other four stations have individual deals with the ratings service.

The stations are KRQE Albuquerque-Sante Fe; WSAZ Charleston-Huntington; WLUK Green Bay-Appleton; KGMB and KHON Honolulu; WALA and WBPG Mobile-Pensacola; KMTV Omaha; KOIN Portland; KSNT Topeka; KGUN Tucson; and KSNW Wichita-Hutchinson.



The deal is at least the third in as many weeks for the nation's dominant ratings company, which has been under fire over its local people meters (LPMs). Nielsen two weeks ago renewed its contract with 34 Univisin and Telefutura stations after a long dispute over LPMs, and last week signed a three-year deal with Time Warner for a variety of ratings services.