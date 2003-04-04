Emmis eyes News Corp. TV stations

Emmis Communications Corp. said Friday that it is in preliminary

discussions with News Corp. about buying some of its TV stations, along with a

piece of Major League Baseball's Los Angeles Dodgers, the latter as part of an

outside investment group.

Emmis has been looking

to bulk up its TV holdings and divide its radio and TV

stations into separate businesses. It currently owns 21 radio stations and 16 TV

stations.

It is buying six more radio stations pending Federal Communications

Commission approval.

A Los Angeles Times story Friday on the various candidates interested

in the Dodgers said Emmis has expressed interest in some of Fox's midmarket

stations.

The deal could bring News Corp. more than $500 million for the

stations, in addition to more than $300 million for the team.

Fox did not comment, although if the FCC doesn't relax

its 35 percent ownership cap, the station owner may have to spin off some

properties unless it can convince the agency to grandfather its

holdings.