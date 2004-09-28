Emmis 2Q Revs Up 10%
Emmis Communications Corp. is reporting a 10% boost in TV revenues for the second quarter of 2004 and a 13% boost for the first half of the year.
According to Emmis Chairman Jeff Smulyan, eight stations in 11 measured markets outperformed market revenue growth.
Pro forma TV revenues for the quarter ended Aug. 31 were $61,403,000, compared to $56,046,000 for 2Q 2003.
For the first six months, TV revenues were $129,837,000 vs. $115,210,000 in 2Q 2003.
