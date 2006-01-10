Emily Starts Small

Apparently, Emily didn't have enough reasons why viewers should flock to it. They didn't.

The midseason debut of the heavily promoted ABC sitcom Emily's Reasons Why Not, starring Boogie Night's Heather Graham, drew a 2.8 rating/7 share in the 18-49 demo in Nielsen Fast Affiliate overnight ratings. That was despite a 4.4/12, time-period-winning lead-in audience for ABC's reality show Wife Swap at 8-9 p.m.

Emily's rating was only good enough for fourth place in its 9-9:30 time period now vacated by Monday Night Football. Ahead of Emily on the depth chart was CBS comedy Two and a Half Men at a 5.9/14, followed by the first half of Las Vegas on NBC (3.8/9), and even the first half hour of the second of two House repeats on Fox (3.2/8).

CBS won the night in the 18-49 demo by a sizable margin with a 5.3/13, led by CSI: Miami at 10 (6.5/16, the night's top-rated show) and by Two and a Half Men.

NBC was second for the night with a 3.6/9, led by Medium and Las Vegas (tied at 4.1/10).

ABC edged Fox for third with a 3.3/8, led by Wife Swap. Fox averaged a 3.1/8 in the demo, led by its second House repeat of the night (3.4/9) at 9.

Univision was fifth with a 2/5 for its lineup of soaps and Christina, while The WB and UPN tied for sixth at a 1.1/3.

