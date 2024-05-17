Emily Gotto Promoted At AMC To Senior VP at Shudder

AMC Networks said it promoted Emily Gotto to senior VP of acquisition and production for Shudder, AMC’s horror-themed streaming service.

In her expanded role Gotto, who had been VP, global acquisitions and co-productions, will be in charge of film acquisitions and production for Shudder original films and co-productions.

Gotto, who is based in the U.K., continues to report to Scott Shooman, head of the AMC Networks Film Group.

“Emily has been instrumental in elevating the Shudder brand within the genre community and bringing some of the most talented storytellers from this space to the service, as we continue to seek out and showcase titles that underscore the breadth of horror,” said Shooman. “She has a filmmaker-first mentality and is always looking for what’s new and next to deliver something unexpected and something she knows will deeply resonate with Shudder’s passionate members. I’m excited to continue working alongside her in bringing the best of horror to Shudder.”

Gotto joined AMC from Protagonist Pictures in 2017. She recently acquired Late Night With The Devil, which became Shudder’s most-watched film and the biggest driver of acquisition for the streaming service.

“It's been an honor to work with such passionate and dedicated colleagues at Shudder, IFC and RLJE, bringing some of the greatest horror storytellers to audiences via the big and small screens,” Gotto said. “Every day we continue to grow as a brand, distributing the widest variety of breakout and established genre talent. I’m very excited to continue to be part of Shudders evolution in what is a very exciting time for the genre.”