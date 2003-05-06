Emeril to stay in Food's kitchen

Celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse will keep kicking things up a notch on the Food

Network for five more years.

The new deal calls for 90 episodes per year of Lagasse's Emeril Live,

along with 26 shows per year of The Essence of Emeril.

He'll also host numerous specials.

The deal pays Lagasse a multimillion-dollar sum per year, but more precise dollar

amounts were not available.

In addition to the programming, Food also picks up international

distribution rights to Lagasse's shows, along with video-on-demand, subscription-VOD and home-video rights.

Food will also expand on its Lagasse merchandising.