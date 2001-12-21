Emeril , Schwartz gone, but UC survives

NBC officially canceled new comedies Emeril and Inside Schwartz

Friday. Both series were widely expected to be pulled from the schedule for some

time.

Inside Schwartz will continue to air in originals Thursday nights through

at least Jan. 3.

Through its first six episodes, it was averaging 17.4 million viewers and an

8.5 rating in adults 18 through 49.

Inside Schwartz is currently the highest-rated new comedy on the air, but

it has been losing nearly one-half of its Friends lead-in audience

Thursday nights.

As for Emeril, the comedy with chef Emeril Lagasse, it averaged a 2.7

rating in adults 18 through 49 and 6.8 million viewers through its seven

episodes, according to Nielsen Media Research.

And just when new drama UC: Undercover appeared ready to be canceled,

too, insiders now say the show is going to be on the air at least through

January.

NBC executives would not comment on UC's future.