Emergency alert tests suspended
Broadcast stations and cable systems are being asked to halt routine tests of emergency alert systems in order to avoid public confusion and panic.
In light of a request by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the FCC Tuesday said it will not sanction broadcasters and cable operators for failing to conduct tests now through Oct. 2.
The FCC added that the moratorium might be extended.
- Bill McConnell
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.