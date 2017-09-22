Emergency Alert Test Filing Deadline Postponed to November

The FCC is giving broadcasters, cable television service providers and other Emergency Alert System (EAS) participants in certain storm-torn areas of the U.S. an extra six weeks to submit their EAS Test Reporting System (ETRS) results.



The new deadline is Nov. 13, rather than Sept. 27, for EAS participants in Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as in parts of Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Texas.



The FCC's Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau, citing "the storm surge, high winds and flooding associated with Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria," said on Friday (Sept. 22) that participants in the affected areas will have the extra time to file their initial reports about the EAS test that the FCC and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will run next Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 2:20 p.m. ET.



Other than in those areas, operators and broadcasters must file their initial reports before midnight that day. Their follow-up reports, and the initial reports from operators in the targeted areas, are due by Nov. 13.



"Affected EAS participants taking advantage of this extension should describe their particular circumstances in Form Three," the FCC said in a public notice explaining the time extension.