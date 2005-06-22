Emcee A.C. Joins L Word

Translation: Cabaret emcee Alan Cumming is joining Showtime's The L Word, about a mix of lesbian and straight female friends.

Cumming has been signed for half of the third season's 12 episodes when the series, currently in production, returns next year.

He will portray Billie Blaikie, a smart party boy who clashes with Kit Porter (Pam Grier) after she hires him to manager her restaurant/club.

Cumming, best known for his Tony-winning role as the Emcee in Broadway’s revival of Cabaret, acted previously for Showtime in the network’s April flick Reefer Madness and hosts a cult movie block on the Sundance Channel, which is a third owned by Showtime Networks Inc.