Embedded reporter tells of 'tough' troops

Life on the move in Iraq was difficult, WFAA-TV Dallas correspondent Byron

Harris told Broadcasting & Cable from near a

burning Iraqi oil well Friday, but the military has been extremely cooperative

in allowing him to tell his story.

"I know exactly where I am, but I can't tell you," said Harris, who has been embedded for more than two weeks with Combat Service and Support Group 11, which supplies the front lines.

Harris began the week near the Iraqi border in Kuwait and was unable to report for much of Tuesday and Wednesday, but he appeared on Thursday's late news and reported from inside Iraq Friday.

By late last week, Harris had seen the surrender of hundreds of Iraqi troops and what he described as a "spectacular" fire in an oil well in Ramallah.

Harris said shooting and editing stories by computer had been difficult, adding: "It's hard to type without lights."

Harris said he was only allowed to use lights inside a tent. He described the U.S. troops as professional and enthusiastic.

"Very tough," he told Dallas viewers Thursday night.

The troops are largely focused on their own assignments, Harris noted, and "don't really know the big picture."

Reporters themselves, he said, are aware of what's going

on outside through their contacts and through radio.