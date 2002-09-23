Elway, Warner star in NBC AFL promos

Football legends John Elway and Kurt Warner are starring, free-of-charge, in

promos to launch the Arena Football League, which comes to NBC in February

2003.

Warner, quarterback for the National Football League's St. Louis Rams, is a

former AFL player. Elway, former quarterback for the NFL's Denver Broncos, owns

the new Colorado Crush AFL franchise, which starts play next year.

The NBC Agency produced the spots, which have a hip, upbeat feel. They will

premiere over the Sept. 28 weekend during the broadcasts of golf's Ryder Cup and

a National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing race.