Elmo Dons Nicole Miller Frock

Public broadcasting, which has just launched a campaign to drum up funds, might take a page out of the fashion catalog of veteran PBS producer Sesame Workshop.

While TV pubcasters are on the lookout for their own Joan Kroc, the McDonald’s heiress who donated $236 million to NPR, the Workshop has already found a sugarmommy of sorts in designer Nicole Miller.



Miller and the Workshop are teaming on a line of Sesame Street-character-themed children's wear, aptly named "Sesame Street by Nicole Miller," to debut in spring 2005.

The clothes will be sold in Filene's and Hecht's, among others. All proceeds from the sales will go to fund Workshop educational shows and projects around the world.

