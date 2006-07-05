Ellis Closes on KDOC
Broker Kalil & Company says the sale has officially closed for Pat Boone and company's KDOC Los Angeles (Irvine, Calif.).
Boone's Golden Orange Broadcasting, co-owned with two other partners, sold the UHF station (channel 32) to Ellis Communications for $149.5 million.
The Atlanta-based Ellis is headed by Bertram Ellis Jr. and backed by private-equity firm Kelso & Co.
Not surprising for a station with Pat Boone in the front office, KDOC, which went on the air in 1982, has programmed mostly "family" fare, primarily older off-net programming including Matlock, Cosby Show and Perry Mason.
