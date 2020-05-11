Elliott Troshinsky Sets Retirement at KCRA-KQCA Sacramento

(Image credit: KCRA-KQCA)

Elliott Troshinsky, president and general manager of Hearst Television’s KCRA-KQCA Sacramento, will retire June 30. He’s held that position since 2000. His successor will be named later.

Troshinsky’s career also had him in Philadelphia, Kansas City and Miami.

“Elliott is a consummate broadcaster who has always set the bar high for localism, quality journalism and community engagement,” said Hearst Television president Jordan Wertlieb. “For over 60 years, KCRA has been known as the station where the news comes first. Under Elliott’s leadership, he and his team have built upon this rich history and have positioned KCRA and KQCA for a very bright future.”

KCRA is a ratings giant in DMA No. 20. The station has won three national Edward R. Murrow awards, including “Overall Excellence” in a large market.

Prior to joining Hearst TV, Troshinsky was vice president and general manager at KMAX Sacramento. Previously, he was vice president and general manager of WCIX Miami. Before that, Troshinsky spent more than a decade with Taft Broadcasting.

“I’m truly blessed to have had a long career in an industry that I love and am grateful that it culminated with Hearst Television, the ‘best in class’ in the broadcast industry,” Troshinsky said.