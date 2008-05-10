'Ellen' Will Go HD in Fall

Warner Bros.' The Ellen DeGeneres Show will air in high-definition starting Monday, Sept. 8, the first day of the show's sixth season.

Ellen will move from its current location near NBC Universal's Burbank-based studio, which is in the process of being sold, to a state-of-the-art facility at Warner Bros.' new Stage 1 complex. The 32,000-square-foot studio includes a tapeless, HD production facility encompassing three stages.

The new location should give Ellen better access to talent already working on the 110-acre lot.

"When they asked me if I wanted to move to Warner Bros., I was so excited. And it's not just because they film tons of movies and shows there, or because George Clooney has an office next to ours, or that there's a Starbucks," said DeGeneres in a statement. "That's all great, but the main thing is I get my own golf cart! Finally!"