Ellen Tops Emmys

Ellen DeGeneres was the success story of this syndication season, so it should come as no surprise that her rookie show was named "Outstanding Talk Show" at this year's Daytime Emmy Awards.

All in all, Warner Bros.' The Ellen DeGeneres Show took home four Emmy awards after being nominated 12 times, the most of any show.

Wayne Brady, host of Buena Vista's The Wayne Brady Show, proved that his win last year was not a fluke, again taking home the award for Outstanding Host even though his show will not return next season.

King World's Martha Stewart Living, which also won't return next season in light of Stewart's legal problems, won two awards, including Outstanding Service Show.

syndicated shows won 10 Daytime Emmys, second only to CBS and its powerhouse soaps in total awards. Other syndie winners included Buena Vista's Live with Regis and Kelly and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

Bob Barker, host of CBS's The Price if Right, won his 13th Emmy as Outstanding Game Show host.

Among the soaps, CBS's The Young and the Restless was the big winner, getting the award for Outstanding Daytime Drama. Y&R's Michelle Stafford also took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress, while General Hospital vet Anthony Geary won for Oustanding Lead Actor. GH also won for Oustanding Direction.