Ellen Is Top Rookie

Of the first-run rookies, Warner Bros.' The Ellen DeGeneres Show was the highest-rated during the November sweeps by a wide margin, although other rookies showed strength in key markets.

According to Nielsen's primary-run weighted metered-market averages for Oct. 30-Nov. 26, Ellen averaged a 2.4 rating/7 share, 50% higher than its nearest competitor. Ellen also had the only improved performance among the new first-runs, gaining 20% over year-ago time-period averages.

The show, airing in 53 of the 55 metered markets, had triple-digit gains in two of the top five: 125% on KNBC-TV Los Angeles at 3 p.m. and 213% on KNTV-TV San Francisco at 4 p.m.

In second place was Buena Vista's The Wayne Brady Show, averaging a 1.6/5 in 51 markets, down 11% from November 2002. Its strongest performance in the top five markets was on WPVI-TV Philadelphia, where it was tops in its 10 a.m. time period with a 4.2/13, up 8% over last year. Brady also finished in a tie for No. 1 on KGO-TV San Francisco at 3 p.m., its 2.5/8 up 25% over last year.

King World's Living It Up! With Ali & Jack scored a 1.4/5 in 50 markets and was down an average of 30% from year-ago time periods. Its best top-10-market showings were on WXIA-TV Atlanta, where its 1.9/6 was up 19% at from last year's average for the 10 a.m. time period, and on WDIV-TV Detroit, where its average 3.3/10 at 10 a.m. was down 25%.

Warner Bros.' The Sharon Osbourne Show earned a 1.3/4 in 54 metered markets. Despite a 7% overall dip, the show scored double-digit gains in two of the top three markets: 24% on WPIX-TV New York at 1 p.m. with a 2.1/6; 10% on WGN-TV Chicago at 4 p.m. with a 2.2/5; 167% on KHWB-TV Houston at 10 a.m. with a 2.4/7.

NBC Enterprises'Starting Over registered a 1.2/4 average in 50 markets, off 14% from last year's time-period average. Its highest top-10-market ratings were on WCAU-TV Philadelphia at 11 a.m., a 1.9/6 up 6%, and on WNBC-TV New York at 11 a.m. a 1.9/6 down 10%.