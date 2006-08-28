Ellen Takes on Oprah in L.A.

Ellen is taking on Oprah on both coasts. KNBC Los Angeles says that it is moving Ellen DeGeneres’ syndicated talk show from 4 p.m. to 3 p.m., putting it up against Winfrey’s show, which airs on KABC.

The move follows WNBC New York’s recent decision to put Ellen up against Oprah this fall for the first time. Degereres' show was recently renewed for three more years, through the 2009-10 season.

In Los Angeles, KNBC also said it will air rookie talker, The Megan Mullally Show, at 4 beginning Sept. 18. Among Mullally’s competition in the timeslot is Dr. Phil on KCBS.

