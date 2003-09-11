Ellen Up, Starting Over Even

Day two in the lives of freshman syndicated strips Ellen and

Starting Over produced mixed results.

Warner Bros.’ Ellen was up 10% over Monday to a 2.2 rating/7 share

(weighted Nielsen Media Research metered market average). That was up 22% over its year-ago

time period average and up 10% from its lead-in.

Starting Over averaged a 1.1/4, on par with its debut but down 15% from

its year-ago time-period average and down 35% from its lead-in.