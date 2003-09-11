Ellen Up, Starting Over Even
Day two in the lives of freshman syndicated strips Ellen and
Starting Over produced mixed results.
Warner Bros.’ Ellen was up 10% over Monday to a 2.2 rating/7 share
(weighted Nielsen Media Research metered market average). That was up 22% over its year-ago
time period average and up 10% from its lead-in.
Starting Over averaged a 1.1/4, on par with its debut but down 15% from
its year-ago time-period average and down 35% from its lead-in.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.