Ellen Scores, WB Pledges

A Katrina-themed episode of syndicated talker Ellen yesterday scored extremely well despite the traditionally lower holiday viewing levels.

In 39 metered Nielsen markets, the show averaged a 3.4 rating/8 share for its primary runs, up 36% from its year-ago time period average.

In top market New York, Ellen was No. 1 in its 10 a.m. time slot on WNBC with a 5.0/13, up a whopping 117% from the station's 2.3/8 September '04 time-period average.

On the show, Ellen announced that syndicator Warner Bros. would donate $500,000 for hurricane relief and match viewer donations up to another $500,000.