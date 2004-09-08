Ellen Numbers Are Swellin'

After two days of its sophomore year, Warner Bros.’ talker, Ellen,is making the grade, averaging a 2.9 rating/7 share in the metered markets. That’s up 38% from its first two days last year.

The show is even with its lead-in, but up 16% from its year-ago time period average. Ellen debuted early, with most shows kicking off Sept. 13.

In other early-debut news, Jane Pauley’s two-day average was a 1.8/5 share, about on par with its first-week average 1.9/6, although that’s down 22% from its year-ago time period and off 36% from its average lead-in.

Also debuting its new season this week was Live With Regis & Kelly, which recorded a very healthy two-day average 4.1/12, up 5% from its year-ago time period average and even with its average lead-in.

Jeopardy champion Ken Jennings won his 40th consecutive game Tuesday, stretching back to June 2. That helped power the show to a 9.2/17 two-day average.