Ellen Moves Up

Warner Bros.' syndicated talk show, Ellen, has gotten a couple of upgrades.



In Orlando, the talker is moving from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on WESH-TV, the NBC affiliate there, effective Nov. 1.

Ellen will switch places with another talker, The Jane Pauley Show, which is produced by NBC Universal.

Station GM William Bauman said that the move was to put the strongest show up against Oprah at 4 on the competition and leading into his local news at 5.

Ellen and Jane have been scoring similar ratings, but Bauman said that, nationally, "Ellen has a better story." Stations are about to enter the November sweeps period, when their ratings are used to determine advertising rates.

In Atlanta, Meredith's CBS affiliate, WGCL, is moving Ellen from 4 to 5 p.m., replacing its 5 p.m. newscast.

