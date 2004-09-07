Ellen, Jeopardy Start Big

Freshmen hit talker Ellen premiered its second season Monday averaging a 3.3/7. That was up 65% from last year's debut (a 2.0/6), up 27% from its year-ago time period average and even with its lead-in.

Also on Monday, Jeopardy! began the new season where it left off, with big ratings and seemingly undefeatable champion Ken Jennings undefeated again--his 39th consecutive game. The debut recorded an 8.7/16, up 19% from its year-ago time period average (7.3/14).