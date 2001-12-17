Ellen helps SNL ratings surge
Ellen DeGeneres' guest-host appearance on Saturday Night Live brought
the weekend series its best ratings in nearly one year.
SNL scored a 7.6 rating/18 share in households Saturday, according to
Nielsen Media Research fast national data.
The episode -- which also featured musical group No Doubt -- was the show's
highest-rated episode since Jan. 20.
