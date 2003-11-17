Ellen Grabs Upper Crust

Warner Bros.’ TheEllen DeGeneres Show may not be the highest-rated talk show on daytime TV, but it does attract daytime’s richest audience, Warner Bros.’ goal for the show from the start.

According to Nielsen’s Npower Index, Ellen indexes higher than such daytime powerhouses as King World’s The OprahWinfrey Show and Dr. Phil among households with incomes of $60,000+, $75,000+ and $100,000+.

Among daytime’s key women 18-49 demo, Ellen also serves an upscale audience, indexing as the second-highest talk/variety show behind Dr. Phil among women with incomes $75,000+ and behind Buena Vista’s Live With Regis and Kelly among women with incomes $60,000+.