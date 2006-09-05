Ellen Off to a Good Start
By Ben Grossman
Armed with some upgraded timeslots and a new deal for its host, The Ellen DeGeneres Show got off to the best start in its four-year history Monday with a 3.3/8 share in overnight metered markets.
The rating for Monday’s show, which featured Justin Timberlake in an episode filmed in New York’s Central Park, was up 27% over its 2005 premiere. The 3.3 also built 27% over its average lead-in.
On stations that air the show in daytime, Ellen averaged a 4.8/12, up 71% over the show’s average for September of last year.
DeGeneres recently extended her deal to host the show through the 2009-10 season. It will go up against Oprah in New York and Los Angeles this year for the first time.
Ellen
is produced by A Very Good Production and WAD Productions in association with Telepictures. It is distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.
