Ellen Gets Boost from Upgrades
Warner Bros.’ The Ellen DeGeneres Show is already seeing notable performance improvements in two markets where it scored upgrades at the beginning of the year.
In Detroit, Ellen jumped from a 1.7 rating/4 share average on Viacom’s WWJ-TV at 9 a.m. to a Monday showing of 7.2/19 on Post Newsweek’s NBC affiliate WDIV(TV) at 10 a.m., making it Detroit’s highest-rated talk show that day. Ellen replaces NBC Enterprises’ The John Walsh Show in the market.
In Houston, Ellen had been averaging a 0.3/1 on independent KNWS-TV at 5 p.m. After moving to Post-Newsweek’s NBC affiliate KPRC-TV at 10 a.m., the show scored a 1.9/5 on Monday. The two upgrades boosted Ellen’s overall metered market average to a 2.8/8 on Monday, a 12% gain in rating from the show’s previous four-week average of 2.5/7. That performance also is a 17% increase from its lead-in and a 22% jump from its year-ago time-period average.
