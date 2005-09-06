Ellen and Tyra Set for Satellite Radio

XM Satellite Radio will carry audio versions of TV programs The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Tyra Banks Show.

The Warner Bros. Domestic Television syndicated talk shows will air daily on Take Five, XM's new talk and lifestyle satellite radio channel aimed at women. XM Satellite Radio President and CEO Hugh Panero said the programming on the channel is designed to be “challenging, informative and entertaining.”

Set to launch in October 2005, Take Five will also carry content from Food Network and HGTV, as well as original programs.

Jim Paratore, president of Telepictures Productions and executive vice president of Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, called the Take Five deal “an exciting way for us to further promote these television shows and expand their reach to new audiences outside the home among XM Satellite Radio's subscribers.”

In connection with the launch of Take Five, host Ellen DeGeneres will give away portable satellite radio receivers to the in-studio audience during the first week of her show’s third season.