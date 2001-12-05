Elimidate soars on syndie list

Warner Bros.' new syndicated dating series, Elimidate, continues to

move up the ratings charts.

In the latest weekly national ratings (Nov. 12 through 18), Elimidate

was up another 14 percent to a personal-best 1.6, according to Nielsen Media

Research. The show is up 60 percent from its debut, and it is now the

second-highest-rated dating show in syndication.

Veteran Blind Date leads the suddenly crowded field at a 2.0, up 11

percent to a season high.

Change of Heart is third at a 1.5, followed by Blind Date spinoff

The 5th Wheel at a 1.3. Newcomer Rendez-View recorded its best

ratings, averaging a 1.1 for the week.

On the off-net sitcom front, Friends took back the top spot from

Seinfeld with a 20 percent rise to a 7.3 rating. Seinfeld was flat

from the previous week with a 6.7.

Freshman Everybody Loves Raymond continues to rise, recording a new

personal best 5.7 rating. Off-net newcomer King of the Hill also scored a

personal best, up 4 percent to a 2.9.

Judge Judy led the court-show circuit again, up 2 percent to a

season-high 6.1. Oprah led the talk-show pack, but her talker fell 2

percent to a season-low 5.6. Maury was up 10 percent from the previous

week to a new season-high 3.4 rating.