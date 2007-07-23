Elevator Net Expands To Suburbs

Captivate Networks is looking to put CNN, Discovery, and some local TV stations on a pedestal, literally.

The network, which delivers programming to elevators in high-rise office bulidings, is moving to the suburban office parks with a new network, the Suburban Office Network, which will include not only elevator monitors, but pedestal and wall-mounted screens for vertically-challenged office spaces.

The network's programming includes Gannett stations WUSA TV Washington and KUSA Denver.