Elevator Net Expands To Suburbs
Captivate Networks is looking to put CNN, Discovery, and some local TV stations on a pedestal, literally.
The network, which delivers programming to elevators in high-rise office bulidings, is moving to the suburban office parks with a new network, the Suburban Office Network, which will include not only elevator monitors, but pedestal and wall-mounted screens for vertically-challenged office spaces.
The network's programming includes Gannett stations WUSA TV Washington and KUSA Denver.
