Elephants, Donkeys Shipped Overseas
The U.S. broadcast networks may have cut back on their convention coverage, but cable networks in other countries are stepping up.
C-SPAN has struck a deal with its counterparts in Canada, France and Britain to supply them with coverage of the Democratic and Republican national conventions.
BBC Parliament and Canada's CPAC will take C-SPAN's four-day, live gavel-to-gavel feed of the proceedings from both conventions, plus its pre- and post-convention shows.
France's Public Senat isn't quite pulling out all the stops. It will provide selected speakers from each convention on a tape-delayed basis.
