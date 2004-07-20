Elephants, Donkeys Shipped Overseas

The U.S. broadcast networks may have cut back on their convention coverage, but cable networks in other countries are stepping up.

C-SPAN has struck a deal with its counterparts in Canada, France and Britain to supply them with coverage of the Democratic and Republican national conventions.

BBC Parliament and Canada's CPAC will take C-SPAN's four-day, live gavel-to-gavel feed of the proceedings from both conventions, plus its pre- and post-convention shows.

France's Public Senat isn't quite pulling out all the stops. It will provide selected speakers from each convention on a tape-delayed basis.

