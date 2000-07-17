Election time

NEW YORK

Both the ABC Affiliate Board of Governors and the MST (Association for Maximum Service Television) advisory board will gather via teleconferences this week to discuss plans for electing new chairmen. Pat Scott, 56, who announced his retirement from Fisher Broadcasting two weeks ago, is currently chairman of both boards, but will be stepping aside.

Scott, who has been with Fisher Broadcasting for 31 years, will be succeeded as chief executive officer of the company by Fisher Co. President and CEO William Krippaehne, while Ben Tucker has been named executive vice president, broadcast operations.

Scott's retirement is effective Jan. 31, although he gives up his operating post immediately. He will stay on as an adviser to the company through January. Scott said he his retiring early to spend more time with his family and, in part, to deal with some health issues that are exacerbated by stress.