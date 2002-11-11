Election runoff hasn't yielded windfall

The extension of the lucrative political season due to the Louisiana Senate

runoff between Democratic U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu and Republican challenger

Suzanne Terrell is not yet the political windfall for local TV many were looking

for.

'I expected more activity right after the election,' said Rocky Daboval,

director of sales for Baton Rouge ABC affiliate WBRZ(TV).

Daboval suspects the lack of activity is due to the Republicans having

reclaimed the Senate without the seat.

'If we were to be the deciding state, there would be more activity by now,'

he said.

An estimated $9 million-plus has already been spent on the Senate campaign in

that state.

But as of late last week, local and national party officials had yet to start

booking space in the run-up to the Dec. 7 runoff.

The longer the campaigns wait, the less stations benefit, particularly in

light of inventory tightening as it gets closer to the holiday season.