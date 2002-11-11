Election runoff hasn't yielded windfall
The extension of the lucrative political season due to the Louisiana Senate
runoff between Democratic U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu and Republican challenger
Suzanne Terrell is not yet the political windfall for local TV many were looking
for.
'I expected more activity right after the election,' said Rocky Daboval,
director of sales for Baton Rouge ABC affiliate WBRZ(TV).
Daboval suspects the lack of activity is due to the Republicans having
reclaimed the Senate without the seat.
'If we were to be the deciding state, there would be more activity by now,'
he said.
An estimated $9 million-plus has already been spent on the Senate campaign in
that state.
But as of late last week, local and national party officials had yet to start
booking space in the run-up to the Dec. 7 runoff.
The longer the campaigns wait, the less stations benefit, particularly in
light of inventory tightening as it gets closer to the holiday season.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.